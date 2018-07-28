George & Amal Clooney Step Out for Dinner in Lake Como

George and Amal Clooney enjoy a stylish night out with friends!

The 57-year-old actor and the 40-year-old human rights lawyer take a boot ride to the Villa D’Este restaurant on Saturday night (July 28) in Lake Como, Italy.

Amal showed off a lot of leg in a pair of yellow shorts and a silk blouse-dress while George looked handsome in a gray suit.

Joining the couple for their night out was designer Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis.

This is one of the first time George has been photographed out since his motorbike accident earlier this month.