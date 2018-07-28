Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 10:18 pm

George & Amal Clooney Step Out for Dinner in Lake Como

George & Amal Clooney Step Out for Dinner in Lake Como

George and Amal Clooney enjoy a stylish night out with friends!

The 57-year-old actor and the 40-year-old human rights lawyer take a boot ride to the Villa D’Este restaurant on Saturday night (July 28) in Lake Como, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of George Clooney

Amal showed off a lot of leg in a pair of yellow shorts and a silk blouse-dress while George looked handsome in a gray suit.

Joining the couple for their night out was designer Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis.

This is one of the first time George has been photographed out since his motorbike accident earlier this month.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alasdhair Willis., Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney, Stella McCartney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • CBS has responded to the Les Moonves allegations - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose regrets accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of having an affair with Jay Z - TooFab
  • Here's how Carrie Fisher will be featured in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nat Wolff and girlfriend Grace Van Patten hit the red carpet - Just Jared Jr