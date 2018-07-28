Jennifer Lopez Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez just wrote the sweetest note to celebrate boyfriend Alex Rodriguez‘s birthday!

The pop superstar took to her Instagram to share a slideshow of photos and videos from her time with Alex, along with the message.

“Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half…getting to know the real you more and more…I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you… you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go,” Jennifer wrote.

She continued, “But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be…growing everyday… reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals. YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer… HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro.”

So sweet!

The couple also recently celebrated Jennifer‘s birthday! Make sure to check out the photos from their fun party!