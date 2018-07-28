Julia Roberts & Bobby Cannavale Promote New Show 'Homecoming' at Summer TCAs 2018!

Julia Roberts is all smiles as she attends the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Saturday afternoon (July 28) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked chic in a powder blue pant suit as she was joined at the event by her Homecoming co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Dermot Mulroney, and Stephan James.

During the event, Julia opened up about the daily struggles she overcame while filming the upcoming drama series.

“It was a great mental challenge every day,” Julia said. “And, I kind of love that. It became really the fuel a lot of times — how many pages are we going to get through a day and tomorrow, and is it one shot for all of them or are we going to do a couple of shots?”



Homecoming premieres on Prime Video on November 2nd – and you can watch the first teaser here.

