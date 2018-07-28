Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Kick Off Weekend with Brunch

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head out for brunch on Saturday morning (July 28) in New York City.

The engaged couple grabbed coffee and a quick meal at Toby’s Estate Coffee.

Justin wore an over-sized t-shirt with short sweat-shorts. Hailey was dressed in a leather jacket with jean shorts.

The day before, Justin and Hailey stopped by a pizza joint in her hometown of Nyack, N.Y. Turiello’s Pizza posted on Facebook, “Congratulations to Hailey and Justin on their engagement! Thanks so much for stopping by to say hello. Hailey, it was great seeing you. Justin, it was a pleasure meeting you. Come visit again soon!”

