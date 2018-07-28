Kandace Springs Drops New Song 'Don't Need The Real Thing' - Watch the Music Video!

Soulful singer Kandace Springs is getting ready to release her second album Indigo and she just dropped her new song “Don’t Need the Real Thing.”

The singer, who is currently on tour with Hall & Oates, will release Indigo worldwide on September 7.

“The song is basically about loving yourself and not being dependent on anyone else for your own happiness. That’s so important! It’s really a kiss off song- if this is the so called ‘real thing’ well I’m good without it!” Kandace told JustJared.com about the new single.

“We shot the video in my hometown, Nashville last January and I almost froze my butt off! But I got to drive one of my bad ass cars, my ‘65 Mustang. It’s the most personal and honest video I have made yet. I hope you love the song as much as I do- every note is from my heart,” she added.



Kandace Springs – Don’t Need The Real Thing