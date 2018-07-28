Kourtney Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Sugar Factory Opening in Atlantic City!

Kourtney Kardashian strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the Grand Opening of the new Sugar Factory on Saturday (July 28) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star looked pretty in a silk pink blazer-dress and heels as snacked on some the candy store’s treats.

Earlier this week, Kourtney stepped out for the White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch Of 100% Salty in West Hollywood.

