Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 11:47 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Sugar Factory Opening in Atlantic City!

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Sugar Factory Opening in Atlantic City!

Kourtney Kardashian strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the Grand Opening of the new Sugar Factory on Saturday (July 28) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star looked pretty in a silk pink blazer-dress and heels as snacked on some the candy store’s treats.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Earlier this week, Kourtney stepped out for the White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch Of 100% Salty in West Hollywood.

10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 01
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 02
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 03
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 04
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 05
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 06
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 07
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 08
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 09
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 10
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 11
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 12
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 13
kourtney kardashian goes pretty in pink for sugar factory atlantic city 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • CBS has responded to the Les Moonves allegations - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose regrets accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of having an affair with Jay Z - TooFab
  • Here's how Carrie Fisher will be featured in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nat Wolff and girlfriend Grace Van Patten hit the red carpet - Just Jared Jr