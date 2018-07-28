Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi Webster to Buy Her Magazine Covers
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster went shopping for her magazine covers!
The 20-year-old lip kit mogul shared Snapchat videos of herself holding onto her and Travis Scott‘s 5-month-old baby as they peruse a magazine kiosk on Friday (July 27) in Los Angeles.
Kylie purchased every copy of her August issue of Forbes and her August issue of GQ featuring her boyfriend.
“We’ve gotta get these,” Kylie says in one clip. “All of these.”
Kylie donned a black crop top and matching pants for the outing, and Stormi wore a pink onesie. Kylie‘s BFF Jordyn Woods was behind the camera.
Kylie was recently in Paris, France, to watch Travis perform at Lollapalooza. They’re reunited with their daughter now, though!
Watch the videos below.
Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…
/div>
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
- CBS has responded to the Les Moonves allegations - TMZ
- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged - Just Jared Jr
- Amber Rose regrets accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of having an affair with Jay Z - TooFab
- Here's how Carrie Fisher will be featured in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Hollywood Reporter
- Nat Wolff and girlfriend Grace Van Patten hit the red carpet - Just Jared Jr