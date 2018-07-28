Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi Webster to Buy Her Magazine Covers

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster went shopping for her magazine covers!

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul shared Snapchat videos of herself holding onto her and Travis Scott‘s 5-month-old baby as they peruse a magazine kiosk on Friday (July 27) in Los Angeles.

Kylie purchased every copy of her August issue of Forbes and her August issue of GQ featuring her boyfriend.

“We’ve gotta get these,” Kylie says in one clip. “All of these.”

Kylie donned a black crop top and matching pants for the outing, and Stormi wore a pink onesie. Kylie‘s BFF Jordyn Woods was behind the camera.

Kylie was recently in Paris, France, to watch Travis perform at Lollapalooza. They’re reunited with their daughter now, though!

Watch the videos below.

