Wilmer Valderrama Is Sticking By Demi Lovato's Side After Reported Overdose

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 10:28 am

Mandy Moore Supports Step-Sister Carly Craig at 'Sideswiped' Premiere!

Mandy Moore Supports Step-Sister Carly Craig at 'Sideswiped' Premiere!

Mandy Moore poses on the red carpet with her step-sister Carly Craig at the premiere of the YouTube Premium series Sideswiped on Friday night (July 27) at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles.

Carly stars in and co-created the new series, which is based on her own experience of using the dating app Tinder.

Also stepping out for the premiere were Carly‘s co-stars Rosanna Arquette and Chelsea Frei, her real-life boyfriend Zachary Reiter, This Is UsChrissy Metz, and Rosanna‘s brother David Arquette.

Get to know Carly with these 10 Fun Facts and watch Sideswiped now on YouTube Premium.

