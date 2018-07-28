Mandy Moore Supports Step-Sister Carly Craig at 'Sideswiped' Premiere!

Mandy Moore poses on the red carpet with her step-sister Carly Craig at the premiere of the YouTube Premium series Sideswiped on Friday night (July 27) at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles.

Carly stars in and co-created the new series, which is based on her own experience of using the dating app Tinder.

Also stepping out for the premiere were Carly‘s co-stars Rosanna Arquette and Chelsea Frei, her real-life boyfriend Zachary Reiter, This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz, and Rosanna‘s brother David Arquette.

Get to know Carly with these 10 Fun Facts and watch Sideswiped now on YouTube Premium.