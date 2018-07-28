Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 6:50 pm

Mark Wahlberg Joins Lauren Cohan & Ronda Rousey at 'Mile 22' Photo Call

Mark Wahlberg Joins Lauren Cohan & Ronda Rousey at 'Mile 22' Photo Call

Mark Wahlberg is all smiles as he hits the red carpet at a photo call for his new movie 22 Mile on Saturday (July 28) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actor kept things in blue sweater and jeans as he was joined at the even by his co-star Ronda Rousey, Iko Uwais, Carlo Alban, and Lauren Cohan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

In the movie, Mark stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

Mile 22 opens in theaters nationwide on August 17 – and you can watch the trailer here!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 01
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 02
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 03
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 04
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 05
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 06
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 07
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 08
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 09
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 10
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 11
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 12
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 13
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 14
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 15
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 16
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 17
mark wahlberg lauren cohan ronda rousey at mile 22 screening 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carlo Alban, Iko Uwais, Lauren Cohan, Mark Wahlberg, Ronda Rousey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • CBS has responded to the Les Moonves allegations - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose regrets accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of having an affair with Jay Z - TooFab
  • Here's how Carrie Fisher will be featured in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nat Wolff and girlfriend Grace Van Patten hit the red carpet - Just Jared Jr