Mark Wahlberg Joins Lauren Cohan & Ronda Rousey at 'Mile 22' Photo Call

Mark Wahlberg is all smiles as he hits the red carpet at a photo call for his new movie 22 Mile on Saturday (July 28) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actor kept things in blue sweater and jeans as he was joined at the even by his co-star Ronda Rousey, Iko Uwais, Carlo Alban, and Lauren Cohan.

In the movie, Mark stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

Mile 22 opens in theaters nationwide on August 17 – and you can watch the trailer here!

