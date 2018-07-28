Melissa Benoist Gets a Visit from Carole King at 'Beautiful'

Melissa Benoist poses with the real Carole King backstage after a performance of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Friday night (July 27) at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.

The 29-year-old Supergirl actress is playing Carole in the Broadway musical through August 4.

“I’ve been in Idaho hanging out and I kept hearing how great Melissa was and I said, ‘I better come and see her.’ Amazing, just amazing,” Carole said on stage after the performance.

Carole also told the crowd how she was amazed that Melissa‘s foot tapping during the song “It’s Too Late” mimicked her own foot tapping.