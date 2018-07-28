Michelle Williams Thanks Fans for Support After Seeking Help for Depression

Michelle Williams is speaking out to thank her fans for sending love and support while she sought help for depression.

The 37-year-old singer checked into a mental health facility earlier this month and her friends and family have been by her side.

“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME!” Michelle wrote on Instagram. “Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.”

“So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT,” Michelle continued. “For people dealing with depression , that is a HUGE step! Now don’t be depressed AND stinky…..pick a struggle! 🤣 (y’all know I had to add some humor)”

“Anyhoo…..I love you all very much! Talk soon! ❤️ (yes I need a fill and my roots need to be flat ironed….bye…..I haven’t lost my humor) ❤️ Oh……Miss Tina cooked a HUGE meal for me the other night too, I just wanted to make y’all jealous! 🤷🏽‍♀️” she concluded.

That “Miss Tina” she is referring to is Tina Lawson, the mother of Beyonce Knowles!