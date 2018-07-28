Top Stories
Wilmer Valderrama Is Sticking By Demi Lovato's Side After Reported Overdose

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 10:48 am

Nicole Kidman to Reteam with 'Big Little Lies' Writer!

Nicole Kidman will be teaming up with “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty again!

The Oscar-winning actress has obtained the film/TV rights for the upcoming novel “Nine Perfect Strangers” and she plans on starring in the project.

Nicole will be working with Bruna Papandrea and Per Saari, two of the executive producers from Big Little Lies. In a statement, the trio said, “Simply put, Liane Moriarty is a force of nature, not just as a virtuosic author, but as a collaborator and friend. We’re beyond thrilled to be making ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ with this extraordinary woman.”

Deadline reports that the novel “pairs nine strangers who gather at a remote health resort for ten days, some to lose weight, others to get a break from their lives and maybe a reboot. Each is prepared to put in some work to attain those goals, but it becomes a lot harder than they expected.”
