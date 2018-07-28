Top Stories
Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Arrive Home in L.A. Together

Paris Hilton and her fiance Chris Zylka hold hands while exiting LAX Airport on Friday (July 27) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple is back home in L.A. following a trip to Europe. They were just in Italy, where Paris walked down the runway in a fashion show.

Paris has a new show called Hollywood Love Story on Viceland and she recently opened up about it.

“[Hollywood Love Story is] really about how social media has completely changed society and taken over people’s lives,” Paris told Bustle. “A lot of people come to Hollywood with this dream to become the next whoever — they crave it really badly. It doesn’t always work out for everyone. So there are some success stories, but also I wanted it to be real.”
