Scott Disick Hosts Party at APEX Social Club in Vegas!

Scott Disick steps out for hosting duties at the APEX Social Club on Friday night (July 27) on top of the PALMS Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old reality star kept things cool in a black T-shirt and olive-colored pants as he spent the night partying.

While attending the event, Scott teased his upcoming solo reality show on E! where he’ll be buying and flipping homes.

“It will probably come out next year, and it’s basically about me doing things that I’m interested in, which is buying and selling properties,” Scott told People. “I guess it’s cool that people will be able to see something that’s a little bit different, and it’s cool for me because it’s something I’m passionate about.”

