Tinashe Drops New Song 'Throw a Fit' - Listen Now!

Tinashe is back with a new single and you can listen to “Throw a Fit” right here!

The 25-year-old singer says that the song is “something fun for the ladies this summer.” It will be featured on her upcoming album Nashe.

“She the sh-t/Yeah, she’s super lit/She know she the sh-t/If you don’t buy her what she want, she gon’ throw a fit,” Tinashe sings on the track.

Tinashe tweeted out a list of “Who is ‘Nahse’?” and among the things listed are that she “has 0 chill,” “will steal your b-tch,” “doesn’t give a hint of a f–k,” and more.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below on YouTube.