Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 1:28 pm

Ving Rhames Says Police Held Him at Gunpoint in His Home

Ving Rhames is opening up about recently being held at gunpoint in his own home while police were investigating a reported burglary attempt.

The 59-year-old Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor says that one of his neighbors reported that a “large black man” had broken into his home.

“This happened this year. I am in my home, it was around 2:15 p.m. in the afternoon,” Ving said in an interview on the Clay Clane Show.

“I have a screen door and then I have a wooden door… I’m in my house, I’m in a pair of basketball shorts only. I have two English bulldog puppies. I hear a noise in my backyard, but I’m thinking the puppies are just running around, and then I get a knock on the front door,” Ving continued. “I open the door and there is a red dot pointed at my face from a 9mm. They say put up your hands, literally. I just walked and opened up the door… then they said, ‘Open the front screen door.’ They say do it with one hand so then I have to do it with one hand. My hands are up and they have me outside.”

Ving says the main officer recognized him and then they went to the neighbor who called the police, but the neighbor denied making the call.

“My problem is, and I said this to them, what if it was my son and he had a video-game remote or something and you thought it was a gun?” he said.
  • Matt

    They probaby would have shot him if he had a controller that looked like a gun, cuz cops are dumbasses.

  • HG

    Terrifying. So glad this didn’t have a tragic ending.

  • la petite bonnieux

    I think you should move