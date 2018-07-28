Top Stories
Sat, 28 July 2018 at 8:14 pm

Winnie Harlow Celebrates 24th Birthday in Teeny Bikini in Miami!

Winnie Harlow Celebrates 24th Birthday in Teeny Bikini in Miami!

Winnie Harlow is having the best 24th birthday!

The newly 24-year-old model showed off her super toned body in a white bikini as she spent the afternoon with a few friends on a boat on Friday (July 27) in Miami Beach, Florida.

Later that night, changed into a sheer sparkling dress as she spent the night partying at the LIV nightclub where 2 Chainz performed.

Check out a video below of Winnie dancing around to a Nicki Minaj song with her friends!

One time for the Birthday Chick 🎈😂

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

10+ pictures inside of Winnie Harlow celebrating her birthday in Miami…
