Winnie Harlow Celebrates 24th Birthday in Teeny Bikini in Miami!
Winnie Harlow is having the best 24th birthday!
The newly 24-year-old model showed off her super toned body in a white bikini as she spent the afternoon with a few friends on a boat on Friday (July 27) in Miami Beach, Florida.
Later that night, changed into a sheer sparkling dress as she spent the night partying at the LIV nightclub where 2 Chainz performed.
Check out a video below of Winnie dancing around to a Nicki Minaj song with her friends!
