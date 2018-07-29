Top Stories
Sun, 29 July 2018 at 4:12 pm

Alison Brie & 'Glow' Cast Mum on Season 3 Renewal at Netflix TCA 2018

Alison Brie & 'Glow' Cast Mum on Season 3 Renewal at Netflix TCA 2018

Britney Young, Alison Brie, Jackie Tohn, and Betty Gilpin speak on the Glow panel at the 2018 Netflix TCA on Sunday (July 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cast of the hit show disappointed many fans by not announcing a third season, instead speaking about the show’s second season.

Also in attendance were Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britt Baron, and Kia Stevens.

“These panels are usually to announce a Season 3, unfortunately we don’t have a Season 3 [yet],” co-creator Carly Mensch said, via TV Guide.

“We have a lot of dreams for how we’re going to shoot the show. We’re not going to give away exactly what our intentions are,” she added. “[But], Las Vegas has changed a lot since 1986, so unfortunately a lot of locations we’d like to shoot in are not there anymore.”

Photos: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix
