Busy Philipps Reveals the Moment She Decided She Wanted to Host a Talk Show

On her dream to host the Tonight Show: “I was in Palm Springs for my manager’s fiftieth birthday and I just turned to Marc [Silverstein, her husband] and said, ‘I know what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to be a woman in late-night TV.’ Well, I actually said, ‘I’m supposed to be the first woman host of The Tonight Show’, but Marc was like, ‘Jimmy Fallon already has that job; maybe you’re just supposed to have a talk show.’”

On experiencing sexism on set: “I had a crazy situation on a set not that long ago with an actor. It was just mind-boggling and the way everyone handled it was so ridiculous; no one did anything. It’s that guy code. My husband and I talk about it because he’s such a feminist and such a strong dude and I’ve asked him, ‘If you were working with a group of dudes and they were objectifying a woman, would you say something?’ He said he would, but I just don’t know.”

On her BFF Michelle Williams: “It’s so interesting that [our] friendship became basically mythological after [Dawson's Creek]. We had very few scenes together; Jen and Audrey were unlikely friends. But in the last season, sometimes they would give us scenes together, just to make us happy.”

