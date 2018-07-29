Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 11:27 am

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson, 28, and Chris Martin, 41, enjoyed a double date with Aaron Paul, 38, and his wife Lauren, 31, at the Radiohead concert on Saturday night (July 28) at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

According to People, Dakota and Chris stayed seated for most of the show with her bodyguard by their side. Dakota definitely stood up to cheer while Radiohead played their hit, “Fake Plastic Trees.”

An onlooker said, “They stood up for a couple of the ovations…I think she’s just reserved.”

Dakota also reportedly put her head on Chris‘ shoulder frequently during the concert.

The last photos we have of Chris and Dakota together are from several weeks ago when the couple showed some PDA during their weekend together.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Paul, Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson, Lauren Parsekian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr