Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson, 28, and Chris Martin, 41, enjoyed a double date with Aaron Paul, 38, and his wife Lauren, 31, at the Radiohead concert on Saturday night (July 28) at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

According to People, Dakota and Chris stayed seated for most of the show with her bodyguard by their side. Dakota definitely stood up to cheer while Radiohead played their hit, “Fake Plastic Trees.”

An onlooker said, “They stood up for a couple of the ovations…I think she’s just reserved.”

Dakota also reportedly put her head on Chris‘ shoulder frequently during the concert.

The last photos we have of Chris and Dakota together are from several weeks ago when the couple showed some PDA during their weekend together.