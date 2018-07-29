Daveed Diggs Talks Acting, 'Hamilton' & Winning the Tony

Daveed Diggs is featured in W‘s Annual TV Portfolio Volume 4 2018, out now.

Here’s what the 36-year-old actor had to say…

On acting and Hamilton: “I was born in Oakland, California. Since I was a kid, I have been acting in plays. The only musical I’ve ever done is Hamilton. Even the early versions were really great, but I’ve made a lot of stuff I think is great and nobody cared, so the success of Hamilton was definitely a surprise.”

On winning the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical: “That whole night was out of body. For a month, I had been campaigning for something I didn’t know I wanted. And I loved that suit. I’ve gotten to wear a lot of Comme des Garçons’ art pieces, and they’re pretty wonderful.”

On what movie makes him cry: “Wonder made me cry. Yeah, I was in the movie! Sitting there, in the premiere of my first film, and I’m weeping. That wasn’t a good look.”

