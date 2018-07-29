Top Stories
WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron &amp; Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 10:21 pm

Daveed Diggs Talks Acting, 'Hamilton' & Winning the Tony

Daveed Diggs Talks Acting, 'Hamilton' & Winning the Tony

Daveed Diggs is featured in W‘s Annual TV Portfolio Volume 4 2018, out now.

Here’s what the 36-year-old actor had to say…

On acting and Hamilton: “I was born in Oakland, California. Since I was a kid, I have been acting in plays. The only musical I’ve ever done is Hamilton. Even the early versions were really great, but I’ve made a lot of stuff I think is great and nobody cared, so the success of Hamilton was definitely a surprise.”

On winning the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical: “That whole night was out of body. For a month, I had been campaigning for something I didn’t know I wanted. And I loved that suit. I’ve gotten to wear a lot of Comme des Garçons’ art pieces, and they’re pretty wonderful.”

On what movie makes him cry:Wonder made me cry. Yeah, I was in the movie! Sitting there, in the premiere of my first film, and I’m weeping. That wasn’t a good look.”

For more from Daveed, visit WMagazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
daveed diggs w
daveed diggs w

Credit: Alasdair McLellan ; Photos: W Magazine
Posted to: Daveed Diggs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr