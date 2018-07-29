DJ Khaled & Rick Fox Step Out for Overwatch League Grand Finals in NYC!
DJ Khaled hits the red carpet alongside Rick Fox for the 2018 Overwatch League Grand Finals on Saturday afternoon (July 28) at the Barclays Center in New York City.
The 49-year-old retired basketball player turned actor was also joined at the e-sports gaming event by his 24-year-old son Kyle.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DJ Khaled
Also stepping out for the event was Dylan Sprouse.
ICYMI, DJ Khaled released his new song “No Brainer” – and it features tons of his famous friends.
10+ pictures inside of the guys at the event…