Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 7:00 am

DJ Khaled & Rick Fox Step Out for Overwatch League Grand Finals in NYC!

DJ Khaled & Rick Fox Step Out for Overwatch League Grand Finals in NYC!

DJ Khaled hits the red carpet alongside Rick Fox for the 2018 Overwatch League Grand Finals on Saturday afternoon (July 28) at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The 49-year-old retired basketball player turned actor was also joined at the e-sports gaming event by his 24-year-old son Kyle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DJ Khaled

Also stepping out for the event was Dylan Sprouse.

ICYMI, DJ Khaled released his new song “No Brainer” – and it features tons of his famous friends.

10+ pictures inside of the guys at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, DJ Khaled, Dylan Sprouse, Kyle Fox, Rick Fox

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr