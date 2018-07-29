Drake Spends Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in 2018 With 'Scorpion'!

Drake is continuing to stay on top!

The 31-year-old rapper spends a fourth week at No. 1 with his latest set Scorpion as of this week, the official chart company announced on Sunday (July 29).

The album moved 184,000 equivalent album units in its latest week, with 15,000 of those being traditional album sales.

Drake has now spent more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2018 than any other artist, the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 in a year and a half, and has the first album to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in two years – since his own Views in 2016.

It’s also his 25th week at No. 1 on the chart, making him tie with Jay-Z for second-most weeks at No. 1 among hip-hop artists. What an incredible feat!

1. Drake, Scorpion

2. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

3. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Soundtrack

4. XXXTentacion, ?

5. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

6. Juice WRLD, Goodbye & Good Riddance

7. Wiz Khalifa, Rolling Papers 2

8. The Greatest Showman Soundtrack

9. Taylor Swift, reputation

10. Lil Baby, Harder Than Ever