Freddie Prinze Jr Does 'Nothing But Make Fun Of' Sarah Michelle Gellar for This Reason!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr are definitely one fun couple – she posted a video of him poking fun at her for the amount of sunglasses she keeps in her car!

“My husband does nothing but make fun of my extra sunglasses in the car!” Sarah Michelle posted on her Instagram Story.

“Hoarder,” Freddie can be heard saying in the background, as Sarah Michelle pans to show numerous pairs of sunglasses in her cup holder area.

“I might need them Freddie!” she added, to which he responded, “For sure.”

If you don’t know, Sarah Michelle and Freddie have been married since 2002 and have two kids, Charlotte, 8 and Rocky, 5.