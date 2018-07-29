Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Look So in Love During Lake Trip with Her Sons

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are looking more in love than ever on their fun lake day!

The cute couple spent some time in Oklahoma’s Lake Texoma with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, along with some family members including her sister in law Jennifer Stefani.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

Blake and Gwen cuddled up for some sweet snaps, posted to her Instagram Story, as well as some other fun photos with the kids.

Check out the photos from Gwen’s Instagram Story below….