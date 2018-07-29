Hailey Baldwin Flashes Engagement Ring While Heading to Church with Justin Bieber

Top Stories
Sun, 29 July 2018

Hailey Baldwin has her hand up showing er engagement ring while leaving her apartment on Sunday morning (July 29)in New York City.

The 21-year-old model was joined by her fiance Justin Bieber as they headed to a church service.

The day before, Hailey wore an oversized jean jacket while showing off her smile at Whole Foods with Justin.

In case you missed it, Justin joined DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo in the new song and music video for “No Brainer“.
