Halsey Hosts a Playboy Lingerie Party in Las Vegas!

Halsey is looking amazing!

The 23-year-old entertainer arrived for her hosting gig for Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday night (July 28) in Las Vegas.

Halsey posted about the event ahead of time to encourage fans to attend! The event invite teased that fans could “experience the mystique of the world’s most exclusive lingerie party.”

“Tonight’s show in Las Vegas is SOLDDD OUT! But after the show, i’m performing & hosting @Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Party at @marqueelv,” Halsey tweeted ahead of the event.