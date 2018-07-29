Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 8:50 am

Halsey Hosts a Playboy Lingerie Party in Las Vegas!

Halsey Hosts a Playboy Lingerie Party in Las Vegas!

Halsey is looking amazing!

The 23-year-old entertainer arrived for her hosting gig for Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday night (July 28) in Las Vegas.

Halsey posted about the event ahead of time to encourage fans to attend! The event invite teased that fans could “experience the mystique of the world’s most exclusive lingerie party.”

“Tonight’s show in Las Vegas is SOLDDD OUT! But after the show, i’m performing & hosting @Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Party at @marqueelv,” Halsey tweeted ahead of the event.
Just Jared on Facebook
halsey playboy party 01
halsey playboy party 01
halsey playboy party 02
halsey playboy party 02
halsey playboy party 03
halsey playboy party 03
halsey playboy party 04
halsey playboy party 04
halsey playboy party 05
halsey playboy party 05
halsey playboy party 06
halsey playboy party 06
halsey playboy party 07
halsey playboy party 07
halsey playboy party 08
halsey playboy party 08
halsey playboy party 09
halsey playboy party 09
halsey playboy party 10
halsey playboy party 10
halsey playboy party 11
halsey playboy party 11
halsey playboy party 12
halsey playboy party 12
halsey playboy party 13
halsey playboy party 13
halsey playboy party 14
halsey playboy party 14
halsey playboy party 15
halsey playboy party 15
halsey playboy party 16
halsey playboy party 16
halsey playboy party 17
halsey playboy party 17
halsey playboy party 18
halsey playboy party 18
halsey playboy party 19
halsey playboy party 19
halsey playboy party 20
halsey playboy party 20
halsey playboy party 21
halsey playboy party 21

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr