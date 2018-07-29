Top Stories
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 9:58 pm

Halsey Performs at Playboy's Midsummer Night's Dream Party in Las Vegas

Halsey is putting on a sexy show!

After hitting the red carpet, the 23-year-old “Bad At Love” pop superstar hit the stage at Playboy’s Annual Midsummer Night’s Dream Party at Marquee Nightclub on Saturday night (July 28) in Las Vegas.

DJ Eric DLux headlined the event alongside the evening’s host and guest-of-honor, Halsey, who wore a custom outfit for the event and performed in front of a packed audience that included French Montana.

“VEGAS BBY. @donslens,” Halsey wrote on her Instagram after the performance in a series of pictures from the vent.
Photos: David Becker for Playboy
