Sun, 29 July 2018 at 2:39 pm

Heath Ledger's Father Reacts to Michelle Williams' Secret Marriage to Phil Elverum

Heath Ledger's Father Reacts to Michelle Williams' Secret Marriage to Phil Elverum

Kim Ledger, the father of the late Heath Ledger, is reacting to the news of Michelle Williamssurprise marriage to indie musician Phil Elverum.

“We are terribly happy, it is great,” Kim told Sydney Morning Herald‘s The Goss. “She’s very private and I don’t really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy [for her],” Kim said.

Heath and Michelle met on the set of 2005′s Brokeback Mountain and had a daughter together, Matilda, who is now 12. Heath tragically passed away in 2008.

Michelle got married in secret earlier this month and revealed the news in her Vanity Fair cover story.
