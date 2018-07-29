Jason Bateman & Laura Linney Reveal 'Ozark' Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Jason Bateman speaks onstage during the Ozark panel as part of the 2018 Netflix TCA held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (July 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Laura Linney and Julia Garner as they unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season.

In the new season, with Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

Ozark season two hits Netflix on Friday, August 31st!
