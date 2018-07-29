Jennifer Garner Looks Chic While Attending Sunday Church Service With Her Kids!

Jennifer Garner is looking chic!

The 46-year-old actress was spotted heading to church on Sunday (July 29) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Jennifer looked summery and stylish in an above-the-knee pleated skirt as she enjoyed a day of worship.

Jennifer recently paid tribute to her favorite teacher on her birthday on her Instagram.

“If you’re lucky, you grow up with a teacher or a coach who asks more of you than you think you can give, who demands—and commands—respect, and who shapes you as a child/adolescent (bless them) into a better version of who you can be as an adult. Even with amazing parents, I was partially raised by Nina Denton Pasinetti. Today is her birthday. Happy birthday, Ms. Denton! 🌟🌟🌟 #stillalittlescaredofyou😬 #balletteachersshapelives❤️ #butshecouldnotshapemyturnout🤣” she wrote.