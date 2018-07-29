Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron &amp; Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 5:24 pm

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic While Attending Sunday Church Service With Her Kids!

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic While Attending Sunday Church Service With Her Kids!

Jennifer Garner is looking chic!

The 46-year-old actress was spotted heading to church on Sunday (July 29) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer looked summery and stylish in an above-the-knee pleated skirt as she enjoyed a day of worship.

Jennifer recently paid tribute to her favorite teacher on her birthday on her Instagram.

“If you’re lucky, you grow up with a teacher or a coach who asks more of you than you think you can give, who demands—and commands—respect, and who shapes you as a child/adolescent (bless them) into a better version of who you can be as an adult. Even with amazing parents, I was partially raised by Nina Denton Pasinetti. Today is her birthday. Happy birthday, Ms. Denton! 🌟🌟🌟 #stillalittlescaredofyou😬 #balletteachersshapelives❤️ #butshecouldnotshapemyturnout🤣” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner church july 2018 01
jennifer garner church july 2018 02
jennifer garner church july 2018 03
jennifer garner church july 2018 04
jennifer garner church july 2018 07

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr