Kanye West's Father Is Battling Prostate Cancer

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 7:49 pm

Kanye West‘s dad is fighting prostate cancer.

Ray West, Kanye‘s father, is reportedly fighting the cancer, which was originally widely reported to be stomach cancer, according to TMZ.

Kanye has reportedly “dropped everything to help his dad” following the diagnosis.

He is reportedly being treated in Los Angeles and, for now, he is responding well to treatment and is “going to be okay.”

Our thoughts and well wishes are with Kanye‘s family at this time.
