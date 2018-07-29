Khloe Kardashian Admits She 'Wanted a Boy So Badly' When Pregnant with Baby True

Khloe Kardashian is admitting that when she was pregnant, she was hoping her baby would be a boy.

Of course, back in April, Khloe have birth to a beautiful baby girl named True, who is now three months.

“I wanted a boy so badly Because [Kourtney's son] Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life,” Khloe tweeted.

Khloe then responded to a fan, “I’m close with the girls but I guess I have more of a masculine energy? I like sports and I’m more rough. I’m not that frilly and delicate LOL but now I talk in this annoying baby voice and I want everything pink. I don’t know what happened to me LOL.”