Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 3:50 pm

Kim Kardashian Cut Her Hair Short - See Her Brand New Look!

Kim Kardashian debuted a brand new look!

The 37-year-old reality star and businesswoman took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (July 29) to share a video of her shorter haircut. You can see the new cut in the gallery.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Kim captioned the video with “hair cut” and tagged her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, in the post.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Kim K’s brand new hair style??? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts!

Check out the photos of Kim’s fresh new look in the gallery below…
Getty
  • Vanity

    she did not cut her hair she took her extensions out. ffs JJ crawl out of the Trashians butt.

  • Rei

    Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s just a new wig.