Lea Michele's Friends Throw Her & Zandy Reich An Engagement Party - See The Pics!

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich celebrated their engagement on Saturday night (July 28) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple were joined by friends and family at a party thrown by JoAnna Garcia and Stephanie Levinson.

Among those in attendance included Lea‘s parents Edith and Mark, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Becca Tobin and Zach Martin, Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French, and more.

“The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have ever asked for was truly incredible,” Lea wrote on her Instagram. “Z and I love you all and are forever grateful…❤️”

