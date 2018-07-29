Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron &amp; Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 2:10 pm

Lea Michele's Friends Throw Her & Zandy Reich An Engagement Party - See The Pics!

Lea Michele's Friends Throw Her & Zandy Reich An Engagement Party - See The Pics!

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich celebrated their engagement on Saturday night (July 28) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple were joined by friends and family at a party thrown by JoAnna Garcia and Stephanie Levinson.

Among those in attendance included Lea‘s parents Edith and Mark, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Becca Tobin and Zach Martin, Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French, and more.

“The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have ever asked for was truly incredible,” Lea wrote on her Instagram. “Z and I love you all and are forever grateful…❤️”

Click inside for more…

Engagement party! 👰🏻✨💍

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Just Jared on Facebook
lea michele friends engagement party 01
lea michele friends engagement party 02
lea michele friends engagement party 03
lea michele friends engagement party 04
lea michele friends engagement party 05
lea michele friends engagement party 06
lea michele friends engagement party 07
lea michele friends engagement party 08
lea michele friends engagement party 09

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Ashley Tisdale, Becca Tobin, Billie Lourd, Christopher French, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Hilary Duff, Joanna Garcia, Lea Michele, Zandy Reich

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr