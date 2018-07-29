Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Incognito in Saint-Tropez with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio goes incognito as he leaves Le Club 55 on Sunday (July 29) in Saint-Tropez, France.

The 43-year-old actor was joined by a large group including his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone as they headed out of the hotspot and towards their boat ride.

Leonardo is no stranger to the Saint-Tropez area. He usually throws a big fundraiser, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala, every year in town.

