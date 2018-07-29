Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Incognito in Saint-Tropez with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Incognito in Saint-Tropez with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio goes incognito as he leaves Le Club 55 on Sunday (July 29) in Saint-Tropez, France.

The 43-year-old actor was joined by a large group including his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone as they headed out of the hotspot and towards their boat ride.

Leonardo is no stranger to the Saint-Tropez area. He usually throws a big fundraiser, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala, every year in town.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Instar Images
  • Once Upon

    promptly lol
    incognito LOL

  • asleo

    And now i understand why she covered her legs.. she has fat and ugly legs.😲🤣

  • disqus_rbXioNurFu

    And as usual the girlfriend pulls up the rear while Leo walks way ahead with his friends. Lol

  • Once Upon

    it’s ‘amazing’ how in Europe where there are not so many paps (real, not called) he is all of sudden photographed (even though his location was not clear until recently) but we already have HQ pics on JJ I’m soo here for it omg 🤣🤣🤣

  • Guest

    Well that was quick!, thanks for the heads up Annabelle. And congrats Cami, maybe by the end of the trip he’ll let you sit and walk within 5 feet of him. Baby steps😬

  • Sunflower
  • disqus_rbXioNurFu

    Me too! Lol you could tell by Annabelle’s video that she posted that there was more than one camera too so I anticipate more pics from different sites. They sure did get there quick though bc they were barely there for 24 hours and already there are pics. Hmmm…someone called them maybe?

  • LeoRises

    I will never understand the body shaming that goes on around here when it comes to Leo’s gfs. I guess you can chalk it up to jealousy.

  • asleo

    Yes.. lucila. 🤣

  • asleo

    OMG…😂😂😂. Definitely fat legs
    Latina body i thinks.🥑🍐

  • Once Upon

    okay but where is Lukas btw? 😬😂😭 honestly I need to know 😅

  • LeoRises

    wtf, what’s wrong with having a latina body?

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! Actually, she’s got normal legs and hips – like most women! We are just so used to seeing him with girls that are super skinny – bordering on bony. Even though I don’t like the relationship, it’s nice to see him with a person who doesn’t look like they are starving themselves!!

  • asleo

    OMG. Calm down. I just said she have a Latina body.. big hips and legs. Definitely not a european look

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! Why are you even bothering? This is the person who thinks Leo is gay and a pedophile! Who cares what she thinks!

  • asleo

    Yes i really thinks that leo is gay.
    And have issues with baby girls. LOL 🤣🤣🤣
    And skinny girls are normal too.

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! If he was gay – then he wouldn’t care about little girls, would he.

  • Lisa

    Lol

  • asleo

    Its a joke about pedophile . But about the gay part for me its true.
    And its my opinion so…

  • McAwesome

    Maybe he just has to fullfill his part of the agreement as well? Every gf gets a list with the usual locations and can choose 5 destinations or something 😂

    I just don’t get why they all choose the Brando. Just imaging the staff of the resort saying good bye. Leo, his mom, Dave and the others get a “see you next year” and the current gf: “it was nice to meet you”.. lol (kidding)

    p.s. And no, Cami is not fat. dont make a fool of yourself

  • Sunflower

    True. Yes. Very true. Maybe I’ll delete the link. I don’t want to body shame.

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! The fact that you would joke about that subject says a lot about you – smh.

  • asleo

    What? But its ok said that she is dumb or stupid or no Brain???
    Dont delate.. its a thread not a court

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! I agree with the last sentence!

  • Guest

    There are valid reasons why we decided not to talk about his situationship partner and I can’t believe we’re already drifting away from it. She’s banished to the back like a groupie, there to service him and not to be acknowledged in public. It is pretty sad. If you get a little bored just go and watch a few documentaries about groupies on YouTube and tell me how she’s different, yet you want to argue about her as if he treats her like a queen or something?, cmon guys..

  • Annabelle Ashcroft

    Momager managing from Greece, they know the local paper there from previous years I’m sure

  • Annabelle Ashcroft

    😂😂 momager hiding out in Greece

  • Sunflower

    She’s definitely not fat but I do think she is probably insecure about legs, which is why I on second thought it is actually a little unkind to say it. There’s not much she can do about her natural shapee. I didn’t really put thought into before posting. Your comment just reminded me of that photo.

    No, not a court! Otherwise I’d need a judge not a delete button to get something striken from the record. 😉

  • asleo

    Sad but true. ( for real).

  • McAwesome

    Although the first part was a joke, but for me it is weird that he goes to the same places every year. We always went to the north sea every summer but that was rather because of limited income.

    If I had the money he has I would’t visit a place twice unless it is really really special (not those celebrity hot spots).
    I guess it’s a privacy/trust thing for him, not sure…

  • Annabelle Ashcroft

    I don’t like her but not into body shaming. She’s definitely not a high fashion runway / Vogue model. Maybe she should do athletic modelling, but she probably thinks that’s beneath her or wants to be like Hailey, but Hailey is taller. I really think she should go to school or acting school, focus on acting or something, she’s wasting her youth. But hey she’s famous now so whatever she has what she wants. Boring

  • Annabelle Ashcroft

    There we go, thanks Guest! Very sad. She’s not letting up and he’s lonely etc etc yawn. Can’t wait until he’s back on set.
    Edit: they are obviously in a relationship, girlfriend or whatever it is, but he’s not claiming her as an official and not treating her the best….I think in the start he was waaaayy more into her with the back rubs at Ellen, but not so much now…

  • Annabelle Ashcroft

    You’re welcome! Lol baby steps 😬 she’s so giddy on this trip, finally Cami you got him! Lol

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! If that were true, then why did her mom and best friend go on so many of the trips with her? Why does he have her family over to his house and go out to dinner with them? Why did he take her on a vacation with his mom? That’s NOT what you do with a groupie. I don’t like their relationship at all, but I’m not going to stick my head in the sand and pretend it isn’t one.
    EDIT: As to why he doesn’t show her affection in public like his other gfs, maybe he realizes that a lot of people were grossed out by the fact that he is dating someone he knew when she was kid, so he’s trying to be low key. Who knows – it’s Leo – lol!

  • LeoRises

    Yes why did he meet her dad? you never do that with a groupie. Don’t waste your time with her she’s a troll and believes im leowdfan.

  • asleo

    I have to said with the last post of camila in her IG that she look like a profesional prostitute
    ‘Just saying’.

  • Annabelle Ashcroft

    She looks happy fi ally she can post and shes papped with him and they mention her name, Where did you see her legs??

  • Ruby

    but don’t we always get pap pics of leo in europe, st.tropez etc? i do agree this many paps looks staged.

  • Ruby

    i have to agree with you. although there is no denying that she is his gf, but lately her fans asked about her being with him and then just like that we get JJ thread on the two. so definitely called and staged pics, but richie already posted in his insta story camila and leo in the same frame, so why did she delete her story and why call the paps? could be her movie comes out on aug 3rd. she has to be back by then, official premier happening or not?

  • asleo

    In the first picture of this post.
    What is the name of the movie with demi moore in a Yacht???

  • Ruby

    I am sorry all, but i agree on this with asleo. not her best pic.

  • Bombshell

    Not a “groupie” it’s called a “beard”. From urban dictionary: “Any opposite sex escort taken to an event in an effort to give a homosexual person the appearance of being heterosexual.”

  • disqus_rbXioNurFu

    I wouldn’t be surprised.

  • Candy
  • Guest

    Hi!, i never said they weren’t dating, i’m speaking about how he publicly treats her one year in into the relationship, if you agree that a man can be MARRIED to a woman and still treat her without much respect and value then you might want to read what I wrote again and get my point. He’s done a few of the right things family-wise but overall treats her just like a groupie!.

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! 1 – they haven’t been dating a year. 2 – why are you talking about marriage? 3 How is taking her all over the world with friends and family treating her like a groupie? Because he’s being low key in public? In most of his relationships, Leo tries his best to avoid being pictured. How is abandoning and running away from Bar and Erin so they couldn’t be photographed together any different?