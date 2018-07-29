Top Stories
Sun, 29 July 2018 at 9:18 am

Maggie Gyllenhaal Reveals What It's Like to Act While Wearing No Clothes for Sex Scenes

Maggie Gyllenhaal is featured in W magazine’s new feature!

Here’s what The Deuce star had to share with the mag…

On if it’s hard to act when you’re in the buff: “Here’s the trick: You have to look at a sex scene as an opportunity to express things that can be expressed best when people are making love. Or f*cking. Or whatever. But, in fact, I’m a sex worker in The Deuce, so I have to pretend to f*ck someone I’ve just met. And then another guy. And another. So what’s expressed in those scenes is somebody who’s doing a transaction. Then it’s fine to act naked, because all these other things are going on in your mind.”

On if she watched 70s porn to prepare for The Deuce: “Yes, I watched some Lasse Braun movies. He was a very playful Italian porn director. But I haven’t seen Deep Throat. I did read the autobiography of Tina Russell, a pretty famous porn star in the early ’70s, when the mood was ‘we are all f*cking and free and we love it.’ I do believe in showing that kind of sexual freedom. On the other hand, she wrote that book when she was in her early 20s and was dead less than a decade later of alcoholism. So, for The Deuce, I’m into that combination of things: They’re both true.”

For more from Maggie, visit WMagazine.com.
Credit: Alasdair McLellan
