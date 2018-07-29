Meghan Markle's Dad Says He 'Made Her the Duchess She Is Today,' Slams His Daughter in New Interview

Thomas Markle is not backing away and is speaking about his daughter, Duchess Meghan Markle, once again in the press.

In a new interview with Mail on Sunday, Thomas, 74, revealed that he’s upset he’s been cut off from the Duchess and the Royal family.

‘I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off,” he said.

“Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon. But Meghan’s been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry‘s been saying it too. That’s fine. But the moment I say it, I’m persona non grata,” he said.

“I tell you, I’ve just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won’t be silenced. I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan‘s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her,” he added.

This isn’t the first interview Thomas has given expressing his frustration with the royal family. He previously expressed concern for the Duchess in her new role.