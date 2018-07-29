Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 10:53 am

Meryl Streep Has Another Long Day of Filming 'Big Little Lies'

Meryl Streep Has Another Long Day of Filming 'Big Little Lies'

Meryl Streep wraps another day of filming Big Little Lies!

The legendary Oscar winning actress was seen leaving the set of the season two HBO show after a long day of filming on Saturday (July 28) in downtown Los Angeles.

That day, Meryl was seen filming with her co-star Nicole Kidman on set. Meryl plays Nicole‘s mother-in-law in the second season of the show.

Big Little Lies doesn’t have a season two premiere date just yet, but stay tuned!
