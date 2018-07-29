Meryl Streep Has Another Long Day of Filming 'Big Little Lies'

Meryl Streep wraps another day of filming Big Little Lies!

The legendary Oscar winning actress was seen leaving the set of the season two HBO show after a long day of filming on Saturday (July 28) in downtown Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Big Little Lies

That day, Meryl was seen filming with her co-star Nicole Kidman on set. Meryl plays Nicole‘s mother-in-law in the second season of the show.

Big Little Lies doesn’t have a season two premiere date just yet, but stay tuned!