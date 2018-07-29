Millie Bobby Brown Supports 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Gaten Matarazzo at His Band's Concert

Millie Bobby Brown was a groupie this weekend!

The Stranger Things actress caught a performance of her co-star Gaten Matarazzo‘s band Work In Progress on Saturday (July 28) in Atlanta.

“loved the show tonight @work_in_progress_band love you @sabrinaclaire @carmen_matarazzo and my best friend @gatenm123 ❤️,” she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Last month, Gaten and his siblings hopped on stage with Paramore at their NYC concert. Gaten‘s sister Sabrina blew Paramore‘s Hayley Williams away with her vocals.

Millie and Gaten are currently in Atlanta working on the third season of their hit Netflix show.