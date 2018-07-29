Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron &amp; Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 8:38 pm

Netflix Releases 'Maniac' Teaser Trailer Starring Jonah Hill & Emma Stone - Watch!

Netflix just released the teaser trailer for Maniac, which you can watch right here!

The limited series from Cary Joji Fukunaga debuts on the streaming service on September 21.

The show co-stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment—a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak—draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.

Watch the teaser trailer below!
Photos: Netflix
