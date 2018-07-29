Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron &amp; Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 7:16 pm

Nick Jonas Heads to the Liquor Store After Reportedly Proposing to Priyanka Chopra!

Nick Jonas Heads to the Liquor Store After Reportedly Proposing to Priyanka Chopra!

Nick Jonas is making a liquor store run!

The 25-year-old Last Year Was Complicated singer was spotted heading to a liquor store on Sunday (July 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

This is the first time Nick‘s been spotted out since his reported engagement to Priyanka Chopra, who he’s been dating for the past couple months.

“They are so happy. His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a source told People.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas liquor store july 2018 01
nick jonas liquor store july 2018 02
nick jonas liquor store july 2018 03
nick jonas liquor store july 2018 04 copy
nick jonas liquor store july 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr