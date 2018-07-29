Nick Jonas Heads to the Liquor Store After Reportedly Proposing to Priyanka Chopra!

Nick Jonas is making a liquor store run!

The 25-year-old Last Year Was Complicated singer was spotted heading to a liquor store on Sunday (July 29) in New York City.

This is the first time Nick‘s been spotted out since his reported engagement to Priyanka Chopra, who he’s been dating for the past couple months.

“They are so happy. His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a source told People.