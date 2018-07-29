Nicole Kidman Spends the Afternoon Filming 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 in L.A.
Nicole Kidman arrives on set for an afternoon of filming Big Little Lies on Saturday (July 28) in Los Angeles.
The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted wearing a floral-print dress and brown boots as she and co-star Meryl Streep filmed a few scenes for the upcoming second season.
The day before, Nicole announced that she teamed up with Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty to obtain the film/TV rights for the upcoming novel “Nine Perfect Strangers” – which she also plans on starring in the project.
