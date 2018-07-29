Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 1:01 am

Nicole Kidman Spends the Afternoon Filming 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 in L.A.

Nicole Kidman Spends the Afternoon Filming 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 in L.A.

Nicole Kidman arrives on set for an afternoon of filming Big Little Lies on Saturday (July 28) in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted wearing a floral-print dress and brown boots as she and co-star Meryl Streep filmed a few scenes for the upcoming second season.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

The day before, Nicole announced that she teamed up with Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty to obtain the film/TV rights for the upcoming novel “Nine Perfect Strangers” – which she also plans on starring in the project.

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 01
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 02
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 03
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 04
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 05
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 06
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 07
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 08
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 09
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 10
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 11
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 12
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 13
nicole kidman spends the afternoon filming big little lies season 2 14

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Big Little Lies, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • CBS has responded to the Les Moonves allegations - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose regrets accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of having an affair with Jay Z - TooFab
  • Here's how Carrie Fisher will be featured in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nat Wolff and girlfriend Grace Van Patten hit the red carpet - Just Jared Jr