Nikki Bella Calls Off Wedding to John Cena on 'Total Bellas' Season Finale

Nikki Bella is calling off the wedding with John Cena.

The 34-year-old wrestling star explained her choice during the season finale of Total Bellas on Sunday (July 29).

“It’s tough ’cause he’s like fighting really hard for me…the tables have kind of turned. I didn’t give myself long enough the first time we broke up because I got so excited he wanted kids,” she said during the episode.

“I feel like I’ve ruined everyone’s fairy tale. My heart hurts so bad,” she cried.

“I just don’t want to hurt him,” she added.

“It’s just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can’t do it anymore. It’s not his fault, it’s not my fault. We’ve had this amazing love story and it’s just come to an end.”

By the end of the episode, Nikki concluded that she’s still finding herself again.

“Even though I was going through depression, i think when you have a relationship in the public eye, it’s like you don’t want to let your fans down. And everyone’s fairy tale was John and I getting married, Superman and Wonder Woman … so you just force yourself to believe it, too, even if you start to feel something different. I feel like I’m starting the journey of finding me again … and when I heal myself and find whats wrong with me, he will be there. And if not, it wasn’t meant to be.”

Although the two were recently seen together again, Nikki concluded earlier in the month on YouTube that they’re “just friends” right now.