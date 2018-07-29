Paris Hilton Promotes Her New Skincare Line at Cosmoprof In Las Vegas!

Paris Hilton is hustling hard!

The 37-year-old entrepreneur looked stunning on the red carpet at Cosmoprof on Sunday (July 29) in Las Vegas.

Paris looked pretty in red while preparing to promote her new skincare line and meet fans at the cosmetics trade show.

“Hey #LasVegas! I am so excited see you all today at 1PM @CosmoprofNA. Can’t wait to meet all of you at my meet & greet for the launch of @ParisHiltonSkincare at the Main Entrance Booth 21157! #CPNA2018 #ParisHiltonSkinCare #AntiAging #ParisHilton,” Paris wrote before the convention on her Instagram.