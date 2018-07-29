Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron &amp; Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 6:49 pm

Paris Hilton Promotes Her New Skincare Line at Cosmoprof In Las Vegas!

Paris Hilton Promotes Her New Skincare Line at Cosmoprof In Las Vegas!

Paris Hilton is hustling hard!

The 37-year-old entrepreneur looked stunning on the red carpet at Cosmoprof on Sunday (July 29) in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

Paris looked pretty in red while preparing to promote her new skincare line and meet fans at the cosmetics trade show.

“Hey #LasVegas! I am so excited see you all today at 1PM @CosmoprofNA. Can’t wait to meet all of you at my meet & greet for the launch of @ParisHiltonSkincare at the Main Entrance Booth 21157! #CPNA2018 #ParisHiltonSkinCare #AntiAging #ParisHilton,” Paris wrote before the convention on her Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton cosmoprof las vegas 2018 01
paris hilton cosmoprof las vegas 2018 02
paris hilton cosmoprof las vegas 2018 03
paris hilton cosmoprof las vegas 2018 04
paris hilton cosmoprof las vegas 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr