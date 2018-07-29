Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Reveals She Suffered 2nd Miscarriage Before Welcoming Daughter Lena

Back in 2016, Zara Tindall revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, and now, she’s opening up about a second miscarriage she suffered later on.

“I think you need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw,” the 37-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth told the Sunday Times. “But, as with everything, time’s a great healer.”

The second miscarriage happened “really early on” in her pregnancy. After the second miscarriage, Zara became pregnant again and gave birth to baby Lena this past June.

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall are also parents to a four-year-old daughter named Mia.