Rachel Brosnahan & Co-Stars Promote 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at Summer TCAs!

Rachel Brosnahan shares a laugh on stage as she steps out for the 2018 Summer TCAs Press Tour on Saturday afternoon (July 28) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress looked pretty in a white blouse and blush-colored skirt as she brought her award winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to the press event.

Joining Rachel at the event were her co-stars Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, and Tony Shalhoub.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – which is nominated 14 Emmy Awards – is set to return to Amazon Video later this year.

