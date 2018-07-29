Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Adorably React to Hearing Daughter James' Song at Taylor Swift Show! (VIDEO)

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds are the proudest parents ever!

While attending close friend Taylor Swift‘s reputation Tour show on Saturday night (July 28) in Foxborough, Mass, the pair totally freaked out when they heard daughter 3-year-old James‘ voice when the singer introduced the song “Gorgeous.”

After the 28-year-old entertainer dropped the song, tons of fans started speculating that it was little James‘ voice that kicks off the track before Taylor officially confirmed it.

Also joining Blake and Ryan at Taylor‘s show was Gigi Hadid – who can be seen in the video hugging Blake.

