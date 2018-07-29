Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Finally Said 'Yes' to This Question After 12 Years

'Mamma Mia' Star Jeremy Irvine Goes Shirtless Alongside His Girlfriend!

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini During Beach Trip!

Lindsay Lohan Is Hanging Out with One of Trump's Kids

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 1:36 am

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Adorably React to Hearing Daughter James' Song at Taylor Swift Show! (VIDEO)

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds are the proudest parents ever!

While attending close friend Taylor Swift‘s reputation Tour show on Saturday night (July 28) in Foxborough, Mass, the pair totally freaked out when they heard daughter 3-year-old James‘ voice when the singer introduced the song “Gorgeous.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Reynolds

After the 28-year-old entertainer dropped the song, tons of fans started speculating that it was little James‘ voice that kicks off the track before Taylor officially confirmed it.

Also joining Blake and Ryan at Taylor‘s show was Gigi Hadid – who can be seen in the video hugging Blake.

You can watch Blake and Ryan‘s reaction here!
