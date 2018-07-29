Sam Heughan Was 'Starstruck' Sitting Across From This Famous Actor on a Flight

Outlander star Sam Heughan is in the middle of a press tour for his upcoming movie The Spy Who Dumped Me, and during one of his flights, he sat near a very famous actor!

The 38-year-old actor posted to his Instagram Story, “One of the greatest actors ever was sitting opposite me reading King Lear. #Starstruck.” Sam also instructed his followers to guess who the actor was.

Sam later revealed who the actor was in another Instagram Story post…the great Al Pacino!

Maybe one day we’ll see Sam and Al co-starring in a film together!