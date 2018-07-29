Selma Blair Quits Twitter & Explains the Reason Why

Selma Blair is no longer on Twitter to stand in solidarity with former Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who was fired by Disney over past offensive tweets earlier in July.

After the news broke, Selma quickly took to Twitter to defend him and wanted the company to re-hire him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selma Blair

On Saturday (July 28), Selma tweeted, “So long. You can find me on Instagram. #Istandwithjamesgunn.” Her account is now completely deleted.

You can still follow Selma on Instagram, as her account is active.